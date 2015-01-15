Inspiring an Ever-Growing Audience of Enthusiasts

ACTIVE INTEREST MEDIA

AIM inspires an ever-growing audience of enthusiasts to enjoy their hobbies and interests. Through leading events, websites, magazines, and TV shows, AIM reaches tens of millions of consumers around the world. The AIM audience is smart, engaged, and loyal and looks to the AIM family of brands for expert insights and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions.

AIM brands include iconic titles like Fine Homebuilding, Popular Woodworking, Writer’s Digest, Log & Timber Home Living, Fine Woodworking, Kovels Antique Trader, Garden Gate, and more. The company is divided into four divisions — Collectibles, Home Arts, Home Building, and Writer’s Digest — also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities, events and offer marketing services.
Websites

AIM’s consumers write screenplays, restore home, and grow elaborate gardens. They look to our websites to help them achieve their goals. 

Magazines

Across four divisions and 29 brands, AIM publishes more than 20 well-known magazine titles plus a multitude of special interest publications, reports, and guides.

Events

AIM’s brands curate one-of-a-kind experiences that allow participants to take their passions to the next level, whether it’s building furniture or writing the next great novel. 

Education

AIM’s interactive online courses combine world-class instruction with the convenience and immediacy of virtual education.

Marketing Services

Our team leverages a suite of services including research, content creation, digital marketing and creative services to ensure success for our clients.
TV

Our television shows inspire, entertain and teach our engaged audience of hobbyists.
Video

We produce videos that tell stories. From promotional and marketing to educational, we translate our clients’ vision into compelling video.
Podcasts

AIM’s brands write and produce captivating podcasts designed to entertain and inspire our audience of enthusiasts.

