ACTIVE INTEREST MEDIA

AIM inspires an ever-growing audience of enthusiasts to enjoy their hobbies and interests. Through leading events, websites, magazines, and TV shows, AIM reaches tens of millions of consumers around the world. The AIM audience is smart, engaged, and loyal and looks to the AIM family of brands for expert insights and services that will inspire and enable them to enjoy their passions.

AIM brands include iconic titles like Fine Homebuilding, Popular Woodworking, Writer’s Digest, Log & Timber Home Living, Fine Woodworking, Kovels Antique Trader, Garden Gate, and more. The company is divided into four divisions — Collectibles, Home Arts, Home Building, and Writer’s Digest — also operate thriving B2B platforms, online universities, events and offer marketing services.